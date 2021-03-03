ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have dropped two straight games coming into Wednesday nights meeting with rival Hershey. That brief streak would come to an end with a 4-3 win.
The Phantoms held a one goal advantage through the first period of play thanks to a Linus Sandin goal. The Bears would respond with a 3-1 advantage in goals following the early lead.
Cal O'reilly nets the one to tie things up at three for the Phantoms, and it's Derrick Pouliot less than two minutes later that gets the game winner to go in.
These two teams meet again on Saturday afternoon in Hershey.