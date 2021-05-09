ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Phantoms continue their fight towards the top spot in the North Division. They bounced back from the loss to Hershey saturday with a win over the Penguins on Sunday, 6-2.
The Phantoms would score three of their goals in the first period, all coming from Brennan Saulnier. His hat trick would give the Phantoms a 3-1 lead after the first period, they would add on two more goals in the second to hold a 5-1 advantage heading into the third.
Tanner MacMaster added one and Chris Mueller scored two more for the Phantoms in the win.
Lehigh Valley sits seven points behind the Bears in the standings. Their next game is Wednesday on the road against Binghamton.
