ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Preparations continue for the 2022-23 hockey season, in the Lehigh Valley, that means Phantoms hockey is around the corner.
The front office announcing the team's opening weekend slate to begin the new campaign. For the second straight season, the Phantoms will open up with back-to-back games.
Cleveland comes to town the weekend of October 22nd. Game one will take place on Saturday night, the 22nd at 7:05PM, and game two will be Sunday afternoon, the 23rd at 3:05PM.
These two games officially opening up the hockey season at the PPL Center for the Phantoms.
Vice President of Ticketing, Richard Lintker commented on the success from last season's opening weekend as a great way to get the hockey season underway in Allentown.
The Phantoms full schedule will be released by the AHL Thursday. Single game tickets available starting on September 1st.