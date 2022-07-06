ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley Phantoms center Cal O'Reilly has been re-signed to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season, the organization announced on Wednesday. O'Reilly, the team captain, will return for a fourth season with the Phantoms and a 16th year in pro hockey.
O'Reilly, 35, led Lehigh Valley with 21 goals and 53 points in the 2021-22 season. He played in the 1,000th game of his professional career in March and was honored in a ceremony at PPL Center.
"It's great. Both me and my wife (Terra) are thrilled to be coming back to Allentown again," O'Reilly stated in a press release. "I still love it. I haven't lost that love and drive for the game. Until I lose that or I just can't play anymore, you know what, I'll keep going as long as I can."
A five-time AHL All-Star, O'Reilly was a 2005 draft pick by Nashville and has played in the Calder Cup Finals with Milwaukee in 2006 and Utica in 2015.