On Monday the AHL announced that 28 teams, including the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, will compete in the league's shortened 2020-21 season. No one may be more excited about the return of hockey than Phantoms co-owner Rob Brooks.
Brooks is eager to see familiar faces back at the PPL Center, the home of the Phantoms, and get the community feeling back in Allentown. He noted how fans and season ticket holders have created friendships over the years.
Also, according to Brooks, the number of fans at games will be limited to start the season with hopes of that limit increasing as the season progresses.
Scheduling details are still being finalized for the upcoming campaign, which is set to begin next month.