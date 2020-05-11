ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The AHL announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 season on Monday. Despite the news, Lehigh Valley Phantoms co-owner Rob Brooks is staying positive.
Brooks admitted the last two months, since play was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is staying positive heading into the future. He noted that the AHL's statement focused on holding a full 2020-21 season, which he is excited about.
Additionally, Brooks is proud of what his team has done in the community since the coronavirus outbreak began sweeping the U.S.
"We rallied our team and they rallied with us," Brooks said. "We said, we're going to support the community the best we can - community safety with PSAs with the players and coaches. Programming, there's a lot of kids and families at home with not a whole lot to do. So we wanted to have some educational programming and some fun programming."
Most notably the team started the #Goals4LV Challenge to help raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts in the Lehigh Valley.