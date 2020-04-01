NEW YORK - The sports stoppage having an impact on several teams in the area, oner of those being the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The AHL suspending the season with only a few weeks left before the playoffs begin.
One of the assistant coaches for the Phantoms, Kerry Huffman, checked in from his home on how he's kept busy during this time off. Huffman has been reading and writing a blog while away from the team.
As important as it is to keep busy, Huffman talks about our country and world's fight against this virus is bigger than sports.
(Video courtesy: Lehigh Valley Phantoms)