ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are looking for a new coach.
Head coach Scott Gordon and the Flyers/Phantoms are mutually parting ways, the organization announced Tuesday.
Also, Phantoms assistant coach Kerry Huffman has decided to step down from his role, the team said.
"Both Scott and Kerry have dedicated their time and effort in developing Flyers prospects and bringing success to Lehigh Valley over the last several years," said Chuck Fletcher, Flyers president of hockey operations and general manager, in a statement. "In speaking with each of them, we felt this was best for the future direction of the organization."
The search for a new coach starts immediately.
Gordon was head coach of the Phantoms for six seasons, racking up a 186-121-40 (and one tie) record. In March, he earned his 400th win as head coach of his American Hockey League career.