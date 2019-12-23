CHARLOTTE, NC. - Tyler Wotherspoon started the scoring early in the first period to give the Phantoms an early lead, but they wouldn't be able to hang on down the stretch falling 4-2 in Charlotte.
The Checkers netted two goals apiece in the second and third periods to come away with the win. Lehigh Valley tied things up at two in the third when Greg Carey scored his ninth goal of the season. Charlotte would break the tie a minute later.
Next for the Phantoms a trip up to Wilkes-Barre on Friday to face off against the Penguins.