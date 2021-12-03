ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms couldn't break their recent slump in front of the home crowd on Friday night. The Charlotte Checkers scored three goals in the third period for the, 5-3 win.
The Phantoms three goals came from three different scorers. Adam Clendening netting the first goal of the game late in the first period.
Nick Lappin would score the second of the game for the Phantoms to tie things up at two heading into the final period of play. Midway through the third, Garrett Wilson would tie things up at three before the Checkers scored two late goals.
The Phantoms losing streak hits eight games.
(Video courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)