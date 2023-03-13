ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Cooper Marody has been named the American Hockey League Player of the Week for the week ending March 12.
Marody scored six goals and totaled nine points as the Phantoms swept games against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Belleville and Utica over the weekend. A fifth-round pick of the Flyers in 2015, Marody matched a career-high with four points - including his fourth AHL hat trick - in the win over the Senators.
Marody has recorded 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 39 games for Lehigh Valley this season. He is the fifth player from Lehigh Valley to win AHL Player of the Week honors.