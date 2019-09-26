Sports

Phantoms cruise to 4-1 victory over Penguins in preseason opener

By:

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 11:14 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:14 PM EDT

Phantoms cruise to 4-1 victory over Penguins in preseason opener

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms opened their preseason schedule on the road with a win against the rival Penguins, 4-1.

The Phantoms took only five minutes to get on the board for the first time in 2019 when Steven Swavely buried the loose puck in the back of the net. 

Goaltender Alex Lyon made 16 saves on 17 shots in the winning effort. The Phantoms will host the Penguins this Sunday in their next preseason game. 

Video courtesy: WBRE

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Fleetwood, Oley Valley continue their winning ways

Fleetwood, Oley Valley continue their winning ways

Becahi edges Parkland in five sets on the road

Becahi edges Parkland in five sets on the road

Phantoms cruise to 4-1 victory over Penguins in preseason opener

Phantoms cruise to 4-1 victory over Penguins in preseason opener

Difo hits tie-breaking RBI single, Nats beat Phillies 5-2

Difo hits tie-breaking RBI single, Nats beat Phillies 5-2

Lehigh learns from West coast trip, ready for Merrimack

Lehigh learns from West coast trip, ready for Merrimack

Conrad Weiser riding win streak into showdown with Exeter

Conrad Weiser riding win streak into showdown with Exeter

Saucon Valley picks up big home win over Bangor

Saucon Valley picks up big home win over Bangor

BCIAA Golf champions were crowned this week for teams and individuals

BCIAA Golf champions were crowned this week for teams and individuals

Pirates' Vázquez held in case involving alleged sex assault
Westmoreland County Prison

Pirates' Vázquez held in case involving alleged sex assault

Exeter volleyball beats Daniel Boone

Exeter volleyball beats Daniel Boone