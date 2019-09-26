Phantoms cruise to 4-1 victory over Penguins in preseason opener

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms opened their preseason schedule on the road with a win against the rival Penguins, 4-1.

The Phantoms took only five minutes to get on the board for the first time in 2019 when Steven Swavely buried the loose puck in the back of the net.

Goaltender Alex Lyon made 16 saves on 17 shots in the winning effort. The Phantoms will host the Penguins this Sunday in their next preseason game.

Video courtesy: WBRE