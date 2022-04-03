BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Isaac Ratcliffe's second goal was the game-winner as Lehigh Valley defeated Bridgeport 4-3 for their third consecutive victory.
After a scoreless first period, the two teams traded goals throughout the final 40 minutes. Adam Johnson got things started seven minutes into the second period for his third goal of the season. After the hosts had tied it, Ratcliffe scored on a power play to give Lehigh Valley a 2-1 advantage heading into the final period.
The Phantoms' Logan Day netted his fith goal of the season, sandwiched between a pair of Bridgeport goals. Ratcliffe's game winner came on a power play with four minutes remaining.
Lehigh Valley travels to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to take on the Penguins on Wednesday.