ALLENTOWN - Defenseman Ronnie Attard has been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the upcoming AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced today.
Attard will join Tyson Foerster in representing the Phantoms in the event, which is schedule to take place on Sunday and Monday. Cam York, who is currently ineligible as he is on the Philadelphia Flyers roster, was previously chosen for the AHL All-Star Classic.
The 23-year old Attard, a third round selection by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has scored seven goals with 11 assists for 18 points in 42 games with the Phantoms this season.