NEWARK, N.J. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Binghamton Devils only completed one period of play Wednesday night before the game was suspended. The AHL called off the rest of the game due to health and safety protocols.
The Phantoms and Devils each scored a goal apiece in the first period to leave things all tied up before the suspension. Cal O'Reilly tied things up for the Phantoms on the power play.
This suspension came down just as both teams were about to take the ice for the second period. The AHL hasn't set a continuation date for the remainder of this game.
There is no word at this time as to who specifically was the reasoning for this suspension.