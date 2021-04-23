NEWARK, N.J. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms recorded a 4-2 win over the Binghamton Devils on Friday night.
Andy Andreoff scored twice for the Phantoms in the road win. Friday's contest was his first game with the club in the 2020-21 campaign. The other two goals for Lehigh Valley came from Tyson Foerster. Both of Foerster's scores were in the first period.
The game was locked at two in the second period, but then Andreoff tallied the final two scores of the contest to secure the win.
The Phantoms improved to 13-4-2 this season.
Friday's battle began a three-game series between the two teams. The second showdown of the set is set for Saturday night at the PPL Center.