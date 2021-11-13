PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Lehigh Valley couldn't keep pace offensively in Providence on Friday night, falling to the Bruins, 6-3.
After falling behind 2-0 early, the Phantoms cut the deficit in half early in the second period, thanks to a Garrett Wilson goal. The Bruins would score two more in the period before Gerry Mayhew could cut the lead in half again before heading to the third period.
Brennan Saulnier netted the lone goal for the Phantoms in the third, sandwiched between two more Bruins goals.
Lehigh Valley gets right back on the ice Saturday night, returning home to host the Springfield Thunderbirds.