HERSHEY, Pa. - The Phantoms North Division title hopes took a hit on Sunday afternoon with a 2-0 loss on the road to division leader Hershey. Lehigh Valley is now seven points behind the Bears.
After a scoreless first period the Bears scored one goal in the second and third periods for the win. Brett Leason netting the games first midway through the second, and Axel Jonsson-Fjablly with the empty netter in the third to put the game away.
Phantoms goaltender Felix Sandstrom did all he could allowing only one goal while stopping 40 shots.
The Phantoms return home for their next game on Wednesday night against the Bears.