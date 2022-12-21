ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley playing host to rival Hershey on Wednesday night. The Bears just a little too much offensively in a, 4-2 win.
The Phantoms recent woes continue as they're losing skid has been pushed to three straight games, two of those coming against the Bears.
Opening period of play, the Phantoms would double up the Bears after giving up an early goal to fall behind. In the final 1:18 of the period, Artem Anisimov and Elliot Desnoyers would net both Phantoms goals for a 2-1 lead.
The Bears would tie the game at two in the second period before taking the lead for good in the third.