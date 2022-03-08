HERSHEY, Pa. - Lehigh Valley suffered their sixth straight loss, a shutout in Hershey, 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Both teams held each other scoreless in the first period. The Bears scoring one goal in the second and three in the third to break their recent skid.
The Phantoms were able to get 26 shots on net, but the Bears netminder, Zach Fucale was a stone wall in stopping all 26. Hershey only got four more shots in total on net in the win.
Lehigh Valley returns home on Friday night for a game against the Laval Rocket.