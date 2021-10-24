ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley in search of their first win still this season, closing out the weekend at home against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. This game would need overtime, and the Penguins would net the game winner.
The Penguins scored in the first period, and then both teams cranked the defense up. With under one minute left, Max Willman would tie things up for the Phantoms.
In the overtime period, it took no time at all for the Penguins to net the game winner, about a minute into the extra period. The Phantoms earned their first points of the season in the OT loss.
This two teams will be back on the ice Wednesday night.
(Video courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)