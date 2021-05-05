ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley broke their three-game skid on Wednesday night with a much needed win over the Hershey Bears. The Phantoms broke the tie in the third period with two goals for the 5-3 win.
This one getting off to a quick start, a total of four goals scored in the first period. The Phantoms netting the middle two, Linus Hogberg would tie things up and Chris Mueller would give them a brief 2-1 lead. Shooting efficiency on display in the first, those two goals coming on six shots.
Each team would get a goal apiece in the second period before Felix Sandstrom shut down the Bears offense in the third. Sandstrom making 12 of his 34 saves in the final period.
Cam York broke the 3-3 tie with the second goal of his young professional career, and Cal O'Reilly added the insurance point later in the period. Both skaters getting an assist from Tyson Foerster.
The Phantoms picked up huge points to keep them in the hunt for the North Division title, now only trailing the Bears by five points.
Both of these teams go head-to-head again on Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey.