NEWARK, N.J. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms took to the road on Wednesday night to take on Binghamton. This one needing overtime to decide a winner, and the Devils came out on top 2-1.
David Kase scored the lone goal for the Phantoms, it was scored shorthanded in the first period. That 1-0 lead held up until the third period when Ben Thomson tied things up.
Brett Seney was the game winner for the Devils, scoring off an offensive zone draw in the overtime period.
The Phantoms netminder, Zane McIntyre still stood tall in goal in the effort stopping 22 shots.
Next up for the Phantoms, they head to Hershey on Sunday for an early afternoon puck drop.