PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Regulation and overtime wasn't enough to determine a winner between the Phantoms and the Bruins. Providence would get the better of Lehigh Valley in the shoot-out, earning the 3-2 win, but both teams picked up a point.
The Phantoms now have picked up points in six consecutive games. The Phantoms got on the scored board first roughly halfway through the opening period, Kyle Criscuolo netted his sixth goal of the year.
Both teams would split a single goal apiece again in the third, before heading to the overtime and shootout periods. The Phantoms went 0-for-3 in the shootout, while the Bruins made just one shoot for the win.
The Phantoms will remain in Providence with another game against the Bruins on Friday night.