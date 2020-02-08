WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-3 on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The win was the third consecutive victory for the Phantoms.
Maksim Sushko scored twice for Lehigh Valley as Gerry Fitzgerald, Kyle Criscuolo, and Isaac Ratcliffe each scored once. Sushko's two scores came in the first period as the Phantoms built a 3-1 lead after the first 20 minutes of play.
Netminder Kirill Ustimenko made his first career AHL start in the game and also earned the victory. He logged 38 saves.
The Penguins out shot the Phantoms, 41-32, in the contest. The teams were a combined 0-7 on power plays.