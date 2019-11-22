ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms fought back and earned a 5-4 overtime win against the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night at the PPL Center. Mark Friedman netted the game winner in the extra period.
Friday's contest was the seventh game that went into overtime this season for the Phantoms (8-5-1-4).
Lehigh Valley's David Kase recorded a three-point game with two goals. Cal O'Reilly had one goal and Greg Carey had the other in the victory for the Phantoms.
LV trailed in the third period, but the goals by Carey and O'Reilly tied the game at four and forced overtime.
The Phantoms remain at home on Saturday and will host the Belleville Senators at 7:05 p.m.
Highlights Courtesy of Service Electric TV 2 Sports