ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Binghamton Devils 3-2 at the PPL Center on Saturday night. Felix Sandstrom recorded 37 saves to preserve the one-goal victory for the Phantoms.
Isaac Ratcliffe, Tyson Foerster, and Ralph Cuddemi scored for the Phantoms in the home win. Lehigh Valley built a 3-0 lead by the second period and held off a late push by the Devils.
Cal O'Reilly moved into the top-1o in all-time assists in AHL history during the game.
The Phantoms are slated to return to action on Monday against the Devils at 6 p.m.