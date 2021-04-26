NEWARK, N.J. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Binghamton Devils 6-5 on Monday night. Cam York recorded his first professional goal to help the Phantoms earn the road win.
Additionally, Cal O'Reilly recorded three assists in the victory and reached 500 career assists. He became just the 10th player ever in AHL history to reach that mark.
Another record was set when Pascal Laberge scored 10 seconds into the game to give the Phantoms a 1-0 advantage. It was the fastest goal ever since the Phantoms have called the Lehigh Valley home and was the second-fastest score in Phantoms all-time history.
The Phantoms scored five of their six goals in the game's opening period. Lehigh Valley led 5-1, but the Devils climbed back into the game and eventually tied it at five early in the third period. The Phantoms scored later in that period to earn the win.
With the victory, the Phantoms improved to 15-4-3 this season.
The Phantom hit the road on Wednesday for their next game. They are set to visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.