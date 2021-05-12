NEWARK, N.J. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms earned a crucial three points on Wednesday night with a road win over the Devils, 2-1.
The Phantoms remain in second place behind the Hershey Bears, who were dormant on Wednesday. Wednesday nights win put brought them within five points of the first place Bears.
Each team was held scoreless through the first period, the Phantoms netting the games first goal in the second period. David Kase finding the back of the net with under two minutes to play in the second.
Just over halfway through the third, after a Devils goal to tie, Chris Mueller broke the tie with his sixth goal of the season. Zayde Wisdom was credited with an assist on both Phantoms goals.
Felix Sandstrom played a majority of the game in goal, coming out for a brief moment. He recorded 27 saves on 28 shots in over 50 minutes of ice time.
Lehigh Valley returns home on Saturday to host the Penguins.