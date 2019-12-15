HERSHEY, Pa - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms out shot the Bears 30-21 on Sunday, but it was Hershey who put three pucks in the net for the 3-1 win.
Hershey scored a goal per period in the win Sunday at the Giant Center. The Phantoms didn't get on the board until early in the third period to cut the lead in half. Andy Andreoff scored his fourth goal of the year on the assists from German Rubtsov and Greg Carey.
The Phantoms will get almost a week off before traveling to Charlotte to take on the Checkers next Saturday night.