WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Former LV goaltender Dustin Tokarski helped the Pens preserve their home victory.
Misha Vorobyev scored the lone goal in the game for the Phantoms. The tally came in the opening minute of the second period to tie the game at one. The Penguins scored the game-winner a few minutes into the third period.
Alex Lyon recorded 23 saves in the loss.
The Phantoms return to the PPL Center on Wednesday for their next game.