LAVAL, Quebec - The Laval Rocket defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-0 on Friday night at Place Bell. Cayden Primeau recorded a 20-save shutout in goal for the Rocket as the Phantoms were held scoreless for the second straight game.
Morgan Frost returned to the Phantoms from the Philadelphia Flyers and Cal O'Reilly returned from injury to the lineup for Friday night's contest.
J-F Berube recorded 29 saves in the loss in goal for the Phantoms (12-17-5).
The Phantoms remain on the road and visit the Belleville Senators on Saturday night.