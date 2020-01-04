BELLEVILLE, Ontario - The Belleville Senators defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-3 on Saturday night at the CAA Arena. The loss is the sixth straight setback for the Phantoms (12-18-5).
Pascal Laberge, Maksin Sushko, and Connor Bunnaman all scored for the Phantoms on Saturday. Lehigh Valley built an early 2-0 lead, but saw that disappear as Belleville battled back to earn the home win.
The Phantoms managed to tie the game at three in the first minute of the third period, but the Senators responded with a goal a few minutes later to re-claim they lead. Their final tally came on an empty net to secure the win.
The Senators out shot the Phantoms, 36-31.
The Phantoms are set to conclude their road trip on Sunday with a visit to the Toronto Marlies. The puck is scheduled to drop at 4 p.m.