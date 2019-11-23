ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Belleville Senators defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 on Saturday night at the PPL Center in an AHL game. The Phantoms had 20 more shots than the Senators in the game, but still suffered the loss.
The Phantoms fired off 38 shots to 18 for the Senators.
Greg Carey scored the lone goal for the Phantoms in the setback. That score came with just 13 seconds left in the game.
The Senators scored both of their goals in the game's opening period.
The Phantoms next hit the ice on Nov. 27 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.