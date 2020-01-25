HARTFORD, Conn. - The Hartford Wolf Pack defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-2 on Saturday night as the Phantoms saw a 2-0 early lead disappear in the final game before the all-star break. Max Willman and Greg Carey scored for Lehigh Valley.
The Phantons found the back of the net twice in the first few minutes of the game, but the Wolf Pack responded with two goals later in the opening period. Following a scoreless second, Hartford scored two more to earn the win.
Lehigh Valley is set to return to game action after the all-star break on Jan. 31 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.