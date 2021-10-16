WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms lost 2-1 on Saturday night to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the 2021-21 AHL season opener.
Tyson Foerster scored the lone goal for the Phantoms in the setback. That tally came in the second period and tied the game at 1-1. The Penguins scored the decisive goal early in the third period to earn the win.
Felix Sandstrom recorded 21 saves in the loss for Lehigh Valley.
The Phantoms are set to visit the Hershey Bears on Sunday for their next game. The puck is scheduled to drop at 3 p.m.