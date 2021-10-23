ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Hartford Wolf Pack defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-1 in the home opener for the Phantoms this season at the PPL Center. It was the first game in 591 days in which the Phantoms played in front of a crowd without attendance restrictions.
Max Willman scored the lone goal for Lehigh Valley in the loss. The goal came in the first period to give the hosts a 1-0 lead, but the Wolf Pack would go on to score three unanswered goals to earn the win.
The Phantoms are back in action on Sunday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 3:05 p.m. at the PPL Center.