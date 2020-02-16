HERSHEY, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms ended the weekend having dropped two out of three straight games with their 5-3 loss to the Bears at the Giant Center.
The Phantoms found themselves in a 2-2 tie after the second quarter, but were outscored 3-1 in the third period. Morgan Frost and Maksim Sushko scored the two goals for Lehigh Valley in the second period.
Andy Andreoff netted the lone Phantoms goal in the third period. Lehigh Valley out shot the Bears 29-20.
Lehigh heads to Bridgeport next for a Wednesday night match up with the Sound Tigers.