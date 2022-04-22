ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley fighting for their playoff lives on Friday night, literally and figuratively. Bad blood from the puck drop with rival Hershey in town.
The Bears, getting an overtime win, 4-3 to secure their spot in the upcoming Calder Cup playoffs and knocking out the Phantoms.
Lehigh Valley would hold an early 1-0 lead thanks to Max Willman shortly after a game opening fight. Tanner Laczynski and Garrett Wilson finding the back of the net to tie things up in the second and third period.
The Bears would end this one, two minutes into overtime, effectively ending the Phantoms slim playoff hopes.