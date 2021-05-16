ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms hosted the Devils in their season finale at PPL Center on Sunday afternoon. The final game needing overtime and a shootout to determine the winner, the Devils scoring the lone shootout goal for the 4-3 win.
Lehigh Valley scored three unanswered goals after the Devils lit the lamp just over 30 seconds into the game. Linus Sandin, Max Willman, and Ryan Fitzgerald scoring the Phantoms three goals between the first and second periods.
Graeme Clarke scored the game winner for Binghamton in the shootout after the Phantoms were denied a goal in overtime that would've won it.
The Phantoms fell short of first place in the final standings.
Video courtesy, Service Electric