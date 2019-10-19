ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds took down the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-3 in a shootout at the PPL Center on Saturday night. With the loss, the Phantoms dropped to 2-1-1-1.
The shootout went seven rounds before a winner was crowned. Kevin Roy netted the game-winning goal for Springfield in the shootout.
The Phantoms forced overtime and ultimately a shootout by scoring two goals in the third period to complete the comeback. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Morgan Frost scored the two goals for the Phantoms. German Rubstov scored the team's other goal in the loss.
The Phantoms hit the road for the first time this upcoming week. They will visit the Charlotte Checkers for a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday night.
Video Courtesy of Service Electric TV-2 Sports