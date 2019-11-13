SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms fell 2-1 to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday morning at the MassMutual Center. The loss is just the third setback in regulation for the Phantoms this season.
Lehigh Valley thought it tied the game at two in the final minutes of the contest after a shot by Kyle Criscuolo was ruled a goal, but video review reversed the decision which kept the Phantoms one goal shy for the Thunderbirds.
Greg Carey scored the lone goal of the game for the Phantoms, his fifth score of the season. As a team the Phantoms recorded 42 shots, which tied their season high mark
Alex Lyon had 33 saves on 35 shots in the loss.
The Phantoms visit the Binghamton Devils on Friday for their next game.