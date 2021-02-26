WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms would've liked to see their game Friday night go to overtime against the Penguins in Wilkes-Barre. The host team getting the better of the Phantoms, 4-2.
Up until Friday night, every road game this season had gone to overtime for the Phantoms. Their comeback, coming up short in the regulation loss.
The Penguins scored three out of the first four goals in this one to take 3-1 lead into the third period. They would tack on an early goal in the third to put this well out of reach.
A bright spot for the Phantoms in the loss, one of their two goals came off the stick of rookie Zayde Wisdom. Wisdom now has five goals on the young season as his hot start continues. Max Willman had the second, and last, Phantoms goal of the game.
The Phantoms are now 4-1-1 on the season after suffering their second road loss. These two teams will be right back at it on Saturday night at the PPL Center.