ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms scored late in regulation to force overtime, but ultimately fell 3-2 to the Rochester Americans in the extra period on Friday night. Kurtis Gabriel and Mikhail Vorobyev scored Lehigh Valley's two goals.
The Phantoms were 0-5 on power plays in the contest. The Americans out shot the Phantoms 35-31.
Rochester recorded the game winner with less than five minutes remaining in the overtime period.
The Phantoms trailed 2-1 in the third period when they pulled their goalie in an effort to score the equalizer. It worked out as Vorobyev scored with just 31 seconds left in regulation.
The Phantoms visit the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night for their next game. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m.