ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley playing host to rival Hershey on Wednesday night, looking to make up some ground on the Bears. The Bears would pull further ahead of the Phantoms at the end of the night, 6-1.
The Bears held a 2-0 advantage after the first period, Shane Gersich and Connor McMichael lighting the lamp in the period. McMichael would end the game with two goals.
Thing escalated quickly for the Phantoms, they allowed three goals through the first six minutes of the second period. Ryan Fitzgerald would get one back and the only goal of the night for the Phantoms after the 5-0 run from the Bears.
Hershey scored on four power plays Wednesday night in the win, three on their own power plays and one shorthanded.
The Phantoms are back at it on Friday night on the road against Binghamton.