ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Alex Lyon's 33 saves weren't enough to push the Phantoms past the rival Penguins, falling 2-1 in overtime.
The visiting Penguins got on the board first in the second period, and they'd hold that 1-0 lead until 12 minutes into the third period. Kurtis Gabriel netted the lone goal of the game for the Phantoms.
In the overtime period it was Riley Barber lighting the lamp for the Penguins, giving them the win on the road.
These two teams will go right back at it on Friday night at the PPL Center.