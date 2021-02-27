ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins bested the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-4 in overtime in an AHL battle at the PPL Center on Saturday night. The Pens scored the game winner just 40 seconds into the extra period.
Max Willman, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Zayde Wisdom scored for the Phantoms in the loss. Willman scored twice and has six goals in last four games.
Mason Millman had two assists for Lehigh Valley, which were his first professional points.
The Phantoms are scheduled to return to the ice on March 3 against the Hershey Bears at 7:05 p.m.
Video courtesy of TV2 Sports