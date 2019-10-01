Phantoms falter in preseason finale

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Hershey Bears blanked the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-0 in an AHL exhibition game on Monday night at the PPL Center. The contest was the final preseason game for the Phantoms before the 2019-20 regular season begins this weekend.

Monday's loss was the lone setback in these tune-ups for the regular season for the Phantoms as the club won their first two last week.

Felix Sandstrom started in goal and saved 22 of Hershey's 24 shots he faced in the game. Joe Snively and Casey Bailey netted the two goals for the Bears.

T.J. Brennan took seven shots in the loss.

The Phantoms open the 2019-20 regular season slate on Saturday at the PPL Center. The team hosts the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m.