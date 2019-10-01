Sports

Phantoms falter in preseason finale

Hershey takes 2-0 win over LV

By:

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 11:07 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:07 PM EDT

Phantoms falter in preseason finale

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Hershey Bears blanked the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-0 in an AHL exhibition game on Monday night at the PPL Center. The contest was the final preseason game for the Phantoms before the 2019-20 regular season begins this weekend.

Monday's loss was the lone setback in these tune-ups for the regular season for the Phantoms as the club won their first two last week.

Felix Sandstrom started in goal and saved 22 of Hershey's 24 shots he faced in the game. Joe Snively and Casey Bailey netted the two goals for the Bears.

T.J. Brennan took seven shots in the loss.

The Phantoms open the 2019-20 regular season slate on Saturday at the PPL Center. The team hosts the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Parkland blanks Emmaus, 2-0

Parkland blanks Emmaus, 2-0

Wilson earns win over Muhlenberg

Wilson earns win over Muhlenberg

KU football lands at 24 in latest national poll

KU football lands at 24 in latest national poll

Phantoms falter in preseason finale

Phantoms falter in preseason finale

Steelers break out of funk, stomp Bengals 27-3
Associated Press

Steelers break out of funk, stomp Bengals 27-3

Several new teams enter latest Big Ticket rankings

Several new teams enter latest Big Ticket rankings

McCusker, Javier connection for Exeter wins Triple Hot nod

McCusker, Javier connection for Exeter wins Triple Hot nod

Sixers hold media day as season nears

Sixers hold media day as season nears

Royals training camp in full swing

Royals training camp in full swing

The Dallas Mavericks asked her to turn around a toxic culture
Copyright 2019 CNN

The Dallas Mavericks asked her to turn around a toxic culture