ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms experienced a strange setback on Wednesday night in Springfield. The AHL team set a franchise record with 63 shots, but lost 3-1 to the Thunderbirds.
The team's lone goal game in a penalty kill situation.
Springfield's Philippe Desrosiers recorded all 62 saves for the hosts in the contest.
Lehigh Valley's Greg Carey lodged 14 shots on goal, which also set a new franchise best mark.
The Phantoms return to the ice on Friday night when they host the Hershey Bears at 7:05 p.m.