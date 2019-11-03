BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms fought back to win 3-2 over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday night at Webster Bank Arena. The team pushed their point streak to eight games with Saturday's triumph.
The Phantoms led 1-0 after the first period, but saw that lead disappear in the second period. Lehigh Valley managed to have a 2-2 tied heading into the third period where they scored the difference.
Kyle Criscuolo, Morgan Frost, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel all found the back of the net for the Phantoms. J-F Berube notched 26 saves.
The two teams will face off on Sunday at 5 p.m.